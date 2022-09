Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) – German retail sales rose unexpectedly in July, as online retail and the food sector showed recovery, data showed on Thursday.

Retail sales increased 1.9% in real terms compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

Analysts had predicted retails sales would stagnate month-on-month in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)