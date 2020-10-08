Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Germany

Germany adds Georgia, Jordan, Romania, Tunisia to corona risk list

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany declared the whole of Georgia, Jordan, Romania and Tunisia to be coronavirus risk regions, meaning returnees from there will have to enter quarantine pending a negative coronavirus test.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases published the latest assessment on its website on Wednesday.

Regions of other countries were also added to the quarantine list, including in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.

The French island of Corsica was removed from the list.

Germany declares regions to be risky when the number of coronavirus infections exceeds 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,058 to 310,144, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 16 to 9,578, the tally showed.
%d bloggers like this: