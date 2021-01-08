Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Germany

Germany mulls suspending Ireland flights over virus mutation – n-tv

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany is considering suspending flights from more countries, including Ireland, over concerns of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, German broadcaster n-tv reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel could discuss rules similar to those that are in place for Britain at a meeting next week, the report said. The rules would come into effect immediately.

Main Photo: People queue to check-in for their flights at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
%d bloggers like this: