Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine so far, More than 139,000 entered Romania

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) – A total of 5,309 people have been registered entering Germany from Ukraine according to federal police, the government said .

“But as you know, there are no border controls, at least no regular border controls, only random checks. That’s why it is very possible that significantly more people have already reached Germany,” an interior ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference.

Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Thursday.

The Border Guard said that on Wednesday around 95,000 people entered, and that as of 0600 GMT on Thursday about 27,100 people had crossed the frontier.

Meanwhile, more than 139,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the first seven days since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, border police data showed on Thursday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Just under 88,000 of them have already driven or flown out of Romania.

Photo – A woman with a flower bouquet resembling the national colors of Ukraine (R) hugs an arriving passenger from a train carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Polish boarder at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN