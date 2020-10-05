Germany says not getting post-Brexit trade deal would be irresponsible

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The COVID-19 pandemic has made sealing a post-Brexit trade relationship with Britain more urgent than before and failing to get a deal would be irresponsible, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Speaking after a meeting European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Maas said the EU wanted to be constructive and was still aiming for a deal.

“With today’s health and economic challenges, people on both sides of the channel have enough to shoulder, so it would be totally irresponsible to burden them in this position with additional problems through a no-deal,” Maas said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) and the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (L) address the media after talks in Berlin, Germany, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL

