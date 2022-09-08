Germany to introduce ‘green card’ to bolster workforce

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The German government is introducing its own version of a “green card”, the Chancenkarte (literally “opportunity card”), in an attempt to plug its desperate labor shortage. Industry associations have been complaining for some time, and the Labor Ministry has suggested the shortfall is slowing economic growth.

The new “opportunity card,” presented by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil in the German media this week, will offer foreign nationals the chance to come to Germany to look for work even without a job offer, as long as they fulfill at least three of these four criteria:

1) A university degree or professional qualification

2) Professional experience of at least three years

3) Language skill or previous residence in Germany

4) Aged under 35

There will be limits and conditions, the minister from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) minister emphasized in media interviews this week. The number of cards will be limited by the German government on a year-by-year basis, according to demand on the labor market, the minister said.

