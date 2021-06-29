Germany trio in doubt for last-16 clash with England says Loew

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens and Antonio Rudiger are doubtful for their Euro 2020 last-16 game against England at Wembley on Tuesday, with a decision on their fitness to be taken on matchday, Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Monday.

Midfielder Gundogan hit his head in their final group game last week and only trained partly with the team on Monday. Fullback Gosens and central defender Rudiger lasted the entire session but were feeling the effects of an infection.

“For all three we will have to see how it develops and we will decide tomorrow,” Loew told a news conference. “We cannot say now. We have to wait. I do not know that yet tonight.”

Loew, who will leave the job at the end of the tournament after 15 years at the helm and would be in charge of his final game if they lose, said a knockout stage game meant spectacular football could be sacrificed in favour of a result.

“In the group we came through (with world champions France and Euro holders Portugal as well as Hungary) there was no beauty prize to be won,” Loew said.

via Reuters