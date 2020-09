Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s Foreign Ministry on Friday issued travel warnings for the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and the Austrian state of Tirol, warning against unnecessary travel to those destinations due to high coronavirus infection rates.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,507 to 282,730, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,452, the tally showed.

A worker puts up a sign indicating that masks are compulsory in the city center in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. Due to a rising number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Munich, the city is taking more stringent protective security measures. These include making face masks mandatory in parts of the city center. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

