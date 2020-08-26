Preloader
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 236,429

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,576 to 236,429, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,280, the tally showed.

Meanwhile, In several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, control actions are taking place in regional trains and at train stations on the obligation to wear a mask.

The transport companies specifically search for people who refuse to wear a mask. According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Transport Ministry, they will take them to police and public order offices, which will then impose fines of 150 euros.

