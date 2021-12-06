Germany’s Greens approve three-party coalition deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s environmentalist Greens announced on Monday that its members had agreed to enter a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).

The “yes” vote from members of the party — the last of the three to give its approval to the so-called traffic light coalition — has paved the way for the first government in 16 years without Angela Merkel as chancellor.

From 170,214 valid votes, 160,144 voted in favour of the coalition agreement.

Now the Greens have approved the coalition agreement, Social Democrats’ Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz could be elected to office on Wednesday.

The approval of Green Party members was the last hurdle for a new three-way coalition government in Germany. The two other parties, the Free Democrats and the Social Democrats have already voted in favour.

Photo – Christian Lindner (R), lead candidate of the German Free Democrats (FDP) and Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chairwoman Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Read more via DW