Germany’s Scholz calls reconstruction of Ukraine ” task for generations”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday (October 25) that rebuilding Ukraine would be a task for generations. Scholz spoke at a conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, which is now in its ninth month.

“The destroyed houses and roads have to be rebuilt, industrial enterprises repaired. That is a task for generations,” said Scholz. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that it was in Ukraine’s interest to link the investments necessary to rebuild to reforms to pave Ukraine’s path to EU membership. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said joining the EU was Ukraine’s goal but also pointed towards obstacles the country was facing.

“Unfortunately, we have lost from 35 to 45% of our GDP of our economy during this year and Russia continue to realise their terroristic strategy and destroy our infrastructure, heating, energy,” said Shmyhal.

Ukraine says that repairing the damage caused by a war that has cost thousands of lives and destroyed homes, hospitals, schools and factories will cost $750 billion. The World Bank estimates reconstruction costs at $349 billion.

via Reuters

