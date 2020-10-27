Gerry Scotti contracts Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TV host Gerry Scotti said Monday he had contracted COVID-19.

“I wanted to be the first to tell you,” he told followers on Instagram, under a smiling photo. “I’m at home, under medical control. “Thanks to everyone for their affection and interest”.

Scotti, 64, a former Socialist MP from 1987 to 1992 and a former DJ, hosts many top quiz shows on Silvio Berlusconi’s flagship Canale 5 channel including the Italian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

In a statement Scotti said “I am quite well and the first thing I want to say is that I want to be really close to those who are sick with Covid right now. Strength and courage, don’t give up. To show you how close I am to you, I took it too. Unfortunately, I fear that sooner or later we will all have to go through it, even if we all think that it will never happen to us. If there were no Covid I would have thought of a flu: I feel broken bones, I have a bit of a fever, headache and a bit of a cough. I would say I’m lucky. If I do it like this, Covid is definitely bearable. However I do not give up. I register from home and I repeat to everyone: prudence for those who do not have Covid and courage for those who have taken it.”

