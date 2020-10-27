Gerry Scotti contracts Covid-19

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
TV host Gerry Scotti said Monday he had contracted COVID-19.
“I wanted to be the first to tell you,” he told followers on Instagram, under a smiling photo. “I’m at home, under medical control. “Thanks to everyone for their affection and interest”.
Scotti, 64, a former Socialist MP from 1987 to 1992 and a former DJ, hosts many top quiz shows on Silvio Berlusconi’s flagship Canale 5 channel including the Italian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
In a statement Scotti said “I am quite well and the first thing I want to say is that I want to be really close to those who are sick with Covid right now. Strength and courage, don’t give up. To show you how close I am to you, I took it too. Unfortunately, I fear that sooner or later we will all have to go through it, even if we all think that it will never happen to us. If there were no Covid I would have thought of a flu: I feel broken bones, I have a bit of a fever, headache and a bit of a cough. I would say I’m lucky. If I do it like this, Covid is definitely bearable. However I do not give up. I register from home and I repeat to everyone: prudence for those who do not have Covid and courage for those who have taken it.”