Godiva to close shops in U.S.

CNN – Luxury chocolatier Godiva is closing or selling all 128 of its brick-and-mortar stores in North America, it announced in a statement. It plans to complete the closures and sales by the end of March.

Godiva will keep its stores open across Europe, Middle East and Greater China. The company did not disclose information on how many employees would be let go because of the closures.

The chocolatier’s sales are largely driven by online purchases and purchases through Godiva’s grocery, club and retail partners.This change comes during a time when Covid has hit dozens of underperforming businesses. The retail apocalypse in particular has come for restaurants, mall stores, businesses that rely on impulse shopping and luxury retailers.

CNN Business

