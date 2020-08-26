Grech camp says grassroot support is rising: The Headline – The Independent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the team behind Bernard Grech’s campaign for the PN leadership is confident that support is growing, particularly in Gozo. Grech had visited activists in the island when a controversy erupted over MP David Stellini’s vacated seat.

Another story follows a police press conference after the arrest of Daniel Muka. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said that the suspect is believed to be the mastermind of the double murder last week.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...