Greece extends nationwide lockdown again, to December 14

Greece has extended to Dec. 14 a nationwide lockdown imposed last month to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.
The lockdown, the country’s second since the pandemic began, was extended by a week.
“There is a stabilisation or rather a decline in the (number of) cases but at a slower pace than expected,” Petsas told a televised briefing.
Greece has registered a total of 109,655 COVID-19 cases and 2,186 deaths, with northern Greece hardest hit and hospitals operating at almost full capacity.
The restrictions were initially expected to end on Nov. 30 but the government had already extended them to Dec. 7. Petsas said seasonal stores, selling Christmas items, would re-open next week.
Main Photo: Healthcare workers transfer a patient to Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS
