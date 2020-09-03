Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Greece

Greece imposes negative COVID-19 test rule for visiting Russians

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greece will require visitors from Russia to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, its civil aviation authority announced.

Under a new advisory, Russian citizens will need to have the test up to 72 hours before their arrival.

Greece also said that only up to 500 people from Russia would be allowed to land at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion per week during the period in question.

Health authorities reported 233 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, raising the total number to 10,757. Another two people died of illness related to the novel coranavirus, with total fatalities reaching 273.

By Corporate Dispatch

