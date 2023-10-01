Greece, Saudi Arabia to look at linking their power grids

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed this week to set up a jointly-owned company that will look at linking their power grids, taking the first step in their plan to supply Europe with cheaper green energy, the Greek energy ministry said.

Greece’s IPTO and Saudi Arabia’s National Grid will set up a company, Saudi Greek Interconnection, tasked with examining the commercial viability of the power interconnection, the ministry said in a statement.

IPTO and National Grid will each hold a 50% stake, it added.

The deal comes after Greece and Saudi Arabia discussed last year the possibility of such a tie-up.

About 40% of power in Greece is produced by renewables and the Mediterranean country is already looking to build an undersea cable linking its grid to Egypt as it seeks an enhanced role in supplying cheap energy produced by renewables.

Greece has also agreed with Cyprus and Israel to build the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable to link their grids at a cost of about $900 million.

Photo: The President and CEO of IPTO Mr. Manos Manousakis and the CEO of National Grid SA – Saudi Electricity Company Eng. Abdullah Waleed Al-Saadi, on the signing of the agreement for the establishment of the company Saudi Greek Interconnection.

Photo: IPTO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group