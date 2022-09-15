Greek jobless rate drops to 12.4% in second quarter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ATHENS, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Greece’s jobless rate fell to 12.4 in the second quarter from 13.8% in the first quarter of the year, data by the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

About 62.6% of Greece’s 591,600 jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.

Greece’s highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first quarter of 2014, when it hit 27.8%.

The data showed that women and young people in the 15-19 age group were most affected among the jobless. The jobless rate for women was 16.6% versus 9.1% for men, while for people aged 15-19 it stood at 54.3%.

Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures through July, which differ from quarterly data because they are based on different samples and are seasonally adjusted.

Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Angeliki KoutantouEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

