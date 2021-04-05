Greenwood strikes as Man United recover to beat Brighton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United edged closer to a top-four finish in the Premier League after Mason Greenwood headed an opportunist late winner to secure a 2-1 home win over struggling Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck had headed Brighton into a 13th-minute lead before Marcus Rashford equalised in the 62nd minute and Greenwood popped up on the edge of the six-yard box to complete the Old Trafford side’s comeback in the 83rd.

Mason Greenwood (front-R) of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton Hove Albion in Manchester, Britain, 04 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL

The result left second-placed United on 60 points from 30 games, 14 behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more and four ahead of third-placed Leicester City. Brighton stayed 16th on 32 points, six points above the relegation zone.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with his side’s hard-fought win and said David De Gea and England’s Dean Henderson, picked ahead of the Spaniard, were now neck-and-neck in the pecking order for first-choice goalkeeper.

“It’s always difficult to play Brighton,” Solskjaer told the BBC. “We have had good results and we’ve had to earn them the hard way. We managed to find a way in the second half.

Reuters

