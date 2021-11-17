Halo Infinite given early multiplayer launch for 20th anniversary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The latest game in the Halo series has been released three weeks early to coincide with the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Halo: Infinite was originally supposed to be released last year but was delayed until December 2021.

But on Monday, at an Xbox 20th anniversary event, Microsoft revealed the multiplayer part of the game was being released the same day.

The single-player campaign is still being withheld until 8 December.

Halo was, at its peak in the mid-2000s, known as much for its online multiplayer as for the story-led campaign.

With this latest game, Microsoft has released the multiplayer part separately as a free-to-play title – a popular business strategy for many online games but a significant shift for the Halo series.

The release was widely celebrated by fans keen to play the multiplayer, which was reviewed well in early previews after a tumultuous development cycle for the game as a whole.

The early launch means Halo is also directly competing against major November shooter releases Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

