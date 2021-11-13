Hamilton disqualified from Sao Paulo F1 qualifying

Reading Time: 2 minutes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Formula One stewards sent title contender Lewis Hamilton from first to last in the lineup for Saturday’s Sao Paulo sprint race after his Mercedes car’s rear wing failed a technical inspection.

The 100km sprint determines the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix in Brazil, with seven times world champion Hamilton already facing a five place drop in that race after an engine change.

Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the standings with four races remaining and his hopes of a record eighth title are slipping away.

The stewards also fined Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen 50,000 euros ($57,250) on Saturday after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by 19 points with four races left, qualified second for Saturday’s 100km sprint race that determines the starting grid for Sunday’s grand Prix at Brazil’s Interlagos.

After the session on Friday Verstappen inspected the rear wing elements on his car and Hamilton’s Mercedes, touching them with his hands.

