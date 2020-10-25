Hamilton re-writes history with 92nd Formula 1 win

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is officially the most successful driver in terms of victories in Formula 1 history, after another impressive display at the Portuguese Grand Prix saw him claim his 92nd victory from team mate Valterri Bottas and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

With today’s victory, the Briton has now won one race more than German legend Michael Schumacer.

It was an exciting race with Hamilton starting in pole position but dramatically being edged out in the first lap by teammate Bottas and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion however remained focused and by Lap 20 he had overtaken both rivals, to regain first place.

Through a series of fastest laps, Hamilton rolled home to yet another win, ensuring his place in the sport’s history books.

Bottas finished second to complete another Mercedes one-two while Max Verstappen on RedBull claimed third.

Ferrari had Charles Leclerc finishing fourth while former World Champion Sebastian Vettel could only manage tenth.

Today’s classification reflects the current drivers’ classification with Hamilton on course for another title with 256, Bottas on 179 and Verstappen in thrid with 142. Mercedes have all but assured the teams’ title with a strong lead (435 points) on Red Bull (226).

Like this: Like Loading...