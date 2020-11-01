Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors’ title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lewis Hamilton’s reign of dominance continued at Imola with his ninth race win of the 2020 season, as team-mate Valtteri Bottas came in second. It was the perfect result for Mercedes, who clinched a seventh consecutive Constructors’ Championship with a dominant afternoon’s work.

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career when the six times world champion took the chequered flag at Imola 5.783 seconds ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position. Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Renault.

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for fastest lap, extending his lead over Bottas to 85 points with four races remaining. The Briton could clinch the drivers’ title in Turkey in two weeks’ time. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Angus MacSwan)

