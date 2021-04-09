Ħamrun Spartans declared Malta’s football champions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ħamrun Spartans were declared Malta’s new champions.

The Malta Football Association Executive Council has decided that given that Premier League teams have not been given permission to return to training this week, which would have enabled the championship to resume in May, it was only logical to bring to an end this year’s championship.

The Malta FA introduced new regulations in its statute over competitions being halted due to Force Majeure.

All clubs have played 76.67 per cent of their matches, meaning that the 75% requirement (one-fourth or fewer matches remain to be played) has been met. Since more than 75 per cent of the fixtures in the Premier League was played, the MFA could award the title, European places and relegation according to the latest league standings.

Ħamrun Spartans FC have been declared champions as they occupy first place in the BOV Premier League classification while Hibernians FC, Gżira United FC and Birkirkara FC – the clubs positioned second to fourth – would be the clubs qualifying for the 2021/22 UEFA club competitions.

The participation of the afore-mentioned four clubs in next season’s UEFA club competitions is subject to the granting of a club licence and in accordance with the rules, regulations, directives and guidelines issued by UEFA.

The four clubs who occupied the last four positions in the classification – Żejtun Corinthians, Tarxien Rainbows, Lija Athletic and Senglea Athletic – will be relegated (Senglea Athletic were already mathematically relegated).

The Executive Committee reiterated the Association’s immense disappointment at the extension of the nationwide ban on organised sports events as announced by the Government and the Public Health Authorities this week.

The MFA also declared that the FA Trophy, National Amateur Cup, National Amateur Super Cup, and all other Knock-Out competitions have been declared abandoned.

