Heat warning in 13 cities in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A heat warning due to Italy’s first heatwave of the summer will be in force in 13 cities Thursday as the 10 cities of Ancona, Bologna, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Verona join Bolzano, Campobaso and Perugia, three cities which have already been declared on orange heat alert for Wednesday.



The elderly, children and the chronically ill are all advised to stay indoors.



Other people are advised not to exercise or expose themselves to the sun during the hottest hours of the day, from 11 am to four pm.

Via ANSA

