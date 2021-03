Reading Time: < 1 minute

In Fortress of Samoclevo in Val di Sole, Italy, Fiammetta Melis has a unique way to follow her lessons by distance learning in a unique way.

Every day, the girl accompanies her dad to assist in shepherding the flock of sheep.

While waiting for her dad, she follows her schooling online in a unique setting on a green meadow and which earned her the label of Heidi of 2021



Image by Massimiliano Melis

