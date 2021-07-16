High water still closes Rhine in south Germany to shipping

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parts of the river Rhine in south Germany remain closed to shipping on Friday after a rise in water levels following recent torrential rain, German authorities said.

At least 42 people have died in Germany and others were missing as rivers swollen by record rainfall across western Europe swept through towns and villages.

The rain had raised Rhine water levels, and river shipping remains stopped around Maxau and Speyer on Friday, the German inland waterways navigation agency said.

High water means vessels to not have enough space to sail under bridges and the blockage prevents vessels sailing to Switzerland. But despite increasing water levels, shipping in northern sectors of the river is still operating, it said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.

Photo: Severe damages in the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, early 16 July 2021.The Bad Neuenahr, Ahrweiler and Euskirchen areas were particularly hard hit, according to the police. Some of the dead have not yet been recovered, and people are still missing. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

