Hong Kong considers two-week quarantine for flight crew

Hong Kong is considering ordering flight crew entering the Asian financial hub to quarantine for two weeks, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

All pilots and cabin crew, including local staff, will have to quarantine in a hotel if they stay in Hong Kong for more than two hours, three sources told the newspaper.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways and the government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the potential mandate.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said earlier this week that social distancing measures set to expire this week would be extended to contain infections.

Main Photo: Cathay Pacific staff walk in the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

