Malta: Households are better off than during 2009 crisis

Kullħadd compares the current economic conditions with those during the 2009 financial crisis and says that families are in a better situation now, with unemployment down by almost half and total bank deposits up by over €1.2 billion.

Another story says that the return to school this academic year is going to be different from previous ones but says that the right safety measures following international guidelines are ready in place.

