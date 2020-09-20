Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Households are better off than during 2009 crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd compares the current economic conditions with those during the 2009 financial crisis and says that families are in a better situation now, with unemployment down by almost half and total bank deposits up by over €1.2 billion.

Another story says that the return to school this academic year is going to be different from previous ones but says that the right safety measures following international guidelines are ready in place.

