Hungary’s economy could grow by 6.5% this year

Hungary’s economy could grow by more than 14% in the second quarter and by 6.5% in the whole of 2021, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview posted on website Origo.hu on Monday.

“Current calculations show that Hungarian economic growth could exceed 6% even if we don’t receive any funds whatsoever from the European Union until the end of the year,” Varga was quoted as saying.

Varga also said his ministry forecast 4.2% inflation for this year and 3.6% for next year, and it was up to the “central bank’s ability to act” when inflation will slow in Hungary.

Photo: The Hungarian flag flies on the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI