I have seen how thin the thread that separates us from death is – Gerry Scotti and the Covid-19 experience

Gerry Scotti spoke to TG5 about his experience with Covid 19 in the hospital. While luckily for the TV presenter everything went well, Scotti needs rest and recover from this terrible disease.

“I had seen it on TV, read it in the newspapers, it seemed like science fiction.” Scotti left the hospital after 10 days of hospitalization at the Covid Center of Humanitas inviting Covid-19 deniers to stay an hour where I have been.

Scotti spoke about his experience and his days in the hospital and several times the story was broken by tears and difficulty to speak.

The two great shocks of of the experience came with the positive swab, then “when they told me that I had to be hospitalised.”

“When I heard that word it suddenly felt like I was beyond the Berlin Wall, I don’t know how else to explain it. In a moment I relived the six months of fear, terror, precaution, hope that we are all experiencing. Why me? I felt I didn’t even know where to begin to understand where it all started from”, Scotti said.

Scotti added “This disease is subtle, you can stay two or three days with little fever, and it could be just that. At the second check at the Humanitas Covid Center in Rozzano I was advised to stay with them because I had all the parameters out of order: liver, kidneys, pancreas. I was already in the intensive unit, as there is where tests are carried. Once the doors of the ward open, you see everything you have seen on the worst news of your life. In the ward I saw 24 people motionless, intubated, like in science fiction films. I prayed for them.”

He added “I had seen it on TV, read it in the newspapers, it seemed like science fiction. I remember the slogan: the helmet saves your life. Now I understand what helmet it is.”

Scotti added that this experience changed his mind about many things. “I risked losing all the satisfactions that I could have had, I had a rich life, but now I have seen how thin the thread that separates us from death is, I realised that just a moment is enough. It is an experience that has improved me as a man and as a person, now I am stronger than before and I have overturned my priorities which always remain ten. But the order today is different. You understand the value of the little things in life, a bike ride, being with your child in the park, a walk: the more trivial and stupid they are, the more they are worth, even a game of cards with friends. The truth is that I have to keep what good this experience has given me, but also what bad it has given me.”

“Since the Covid department does not have coffee (now I will have to give it a nice machine) the first thing was the mocha, a sign that the taste has also returned. And then it may seem cheesy, but it doesn’t matter: my niece will be born in a month and I would like to be in shape. Now I’m healed, I’m fine, I lost 11 kilos – a sign that not all evil comes to harm – but I have to regain all my strength. I want to do it for her too.

He ended his interview with a strong message to deniers. “We have to take them and leave them in that little room for an hour. There is no need for 36 hours like it was for me. Sure they change their minds.”

