Malta commemorates Republic Day / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 13 December 2022

President raises abortion concerns during Republic Day speech

President George Vella has expressed hope that ongoing discussions on the decriminalisation of abortion if a woman’s health or life is at risk will address all concerns. In a brief departure from tradition, Vella made a passing reference to the ongoing parliamentary process involving the Bill put forward by the government during the Republic Day speech at the Palace in Valletta. “It is not practice for the President to speak on a Bill that is in front of parliament since we have to allow the democratic process to take its course but I feel these are particular circumstances and express hope that ongoing discussions will lead to solutions that address all concerns being raised,” Vella said. (MaltaToday)

No applications for Deputy Police Commissioner

No one has applied for appointment to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed in parliament. He told Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina that although there was one application, it was subsequently withdrawn. (Times of Malta)

Fearne most popular Minister – Maltatoday survey:

Chris Fearne emerged as the top performing minister followed by Ian Borg and Clyde Caruana, a MaltaToday survey shows.

Fearne, who doubles up as health and deputy prime minister, was indicated as the top performer by 12.5% of respondents, double that of the closest Cabinet colleague, Ian Borg. Details here.

Bolt ditches self-employed couriers

Bolt has informed its self-employed couriers that it will only be using workers employed with work agencies starting from next month in an apparent response to the government announcing new rules regulating food couriers and other digital platform workers. The app-based food delivery and taxi service sent an email to self-employed drivers informing them that their agreement is being terminated within 30 days. (Newsbook)

Cyclist injured in Zebbug accident

A 24-year-old Colombian man living in Pembroke had to be hospitalised after suffering injuries when he was run over by a car that kept going. Police said the alleged accident happened at 7pm on Monday in the limits of Żebbuġ

IMF lauds economic recovery, deficit reduction plans

Malta’s economic recovery from the pandemic has been “remarkably strong” but the government must begin to gradually reduce energy subsidies by this time next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). That would mean fuel prices and utility bills would rise, reflecting the price hikes in the international market. The Fund also welcomed plans to reduce the deficit from 5.8% of GDP this year to 5.5% next year. “The expected size of the fiscal tightening is appropriate given the need to slow inflation and improve public finances,” it said. The IMF also urged the authorities to invest more in climate-friendly measures and to encourage more students to pursue stem fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to address the “weak technical skills and human resources” (Times of Malta)

Second reading vote on abortion amendment on Monday

Government’s proposal to decriminalise abortion if a woman’s health or life is at risk will be voted at the Second Reading stage in parliament next Monday.

The vote will pave the way for the committee stage when the Bill is dissected by MPs and amendments are considered. However, this stage will be held after the Christmas recess. Concluding the debate, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard insisted the amendment protects the fundamental right to life of women. “The amendment is inspired by the need to protect women’s lives.” “It is our responsibility to stop this hypocrisy. Whether a woman lives or not is not up to public opinion,” Attard said. (Maltatoday)

Third accused in Rivas murder pleads not guilty

Ilie Constantin, a 31-year old Romanian, was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty in Court to accusations in connection with the murder of Joseff Rivas, a British national who lives in Romania, in Paceville. Constantin was arraigned this afternoon before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace. In Court, he said that he was born in Bucharest and currently he is unemployed. The charges against him are murder, possession of a knife without a licence and prostitution activities. Two Romanian men have already been arraigned in connection with this murder. (TVM)

