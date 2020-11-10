In Nigeria, looters target government warehouses stocked with COVID-19 relief

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Looters have been targeting state warehouses across Nigeria stocked with COVID-19 relief supplies which they say should already have gone to the poor and hungry.

Authorities denied accusations of food hoarding or plans to sell the supplies.

The National Governors Forum (NGF), which brings together the heads of Nigeria’s 36 states, said some of the looted items were a “strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of COVID-19.”

But stores of so-called “palliatives”, some rotting, months after COVID-19 lockdowns ended, provoked outrage in a nation reeling from spiralling food prices, high unemployment and anti-police brutality protests that turned violent in October, eroding trust in government.

