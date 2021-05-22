Music

In Pictures – Destiny’s Performance during Eurovision Grand Final

Destiny from Malta with the song ‘Je Me Casse’ performs during the Grand Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 22 May 2021.

EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN