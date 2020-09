Putin throws $1.5 billion lifeline to embattled Belarus leader Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a $1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday in a g...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 15th September 2020 Morning Briefing Inclement weather brings island to halt The first torrential rainfall of the...

Pete Buttigieg says US economy facing ‘a long, tough struggle’ Former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed his 'extreme concern' as 30 million Ameri...

Elbow bumps should be avoided too – WHO No hugs, kisses, shaking of hands was the order of the day to avoid contagion as the coronavirus pa...

EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Indiana, USA Some of the 355 wind turbines that make up the Fowler Ridge Wind Farm spaced in corn and soybean fie...

Britain wants successful trade talks, EU not always constructive – Gove Britain wants trade negotiations with the European Union to succeed and is not walking away from ta...

Photo Story – Floods in Misrata, Libya Photos Libya Observer

Fossil fuel demand to take historic knock amid COVID-19 scars -BP Fossil fuel consumption is set to shrink for the first time in modern history as climate policies b...

Photo Story: ‘Umbrella Road’ advertises car-free city center in Bad Mergentheim Colourful umbrellas hang above a street in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, 14 September 2020. Accordin...

Spain to extend furlough scheme into 2021 The Spanish government is considering extending the nationwide ERTE furlough scheme that guarantees...

Swedish 2021 budget to include $1.1 bln in climate measures Sweden's Social Democrat and Green minority government said on Monday its 2021 budget would contain...

UK shopper numbers down 6.3% as workers shun offices -Springboard Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations fell by 6.3% last week compared to the previ...

Malta: Industrial production climbs for second month in a row Industrial production in Malta increased by 1.5 percent in July, compared to the previous month, reg...

Luxembourg warns EU over “fixing” cross-border fund rules European Union regulators should avoid trying to fix problems that don't exist in operating cross-b...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers’ dormitories Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won th...

India considers emergency authorisation of vaccine as COVID-19 cases surge India said it was considering granting an emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine, particula...

Malta: Over 9kg of cocaine discovered during airport luggage screening Customs officials discovered over 9.85 kilograms of cocaine during a routine operation at Malta Int...

Malta: Ryanair plane lands in Catania due to a storm over Malta A Ryanair flight coming from Leeds to Malta, had to land at Catania airport due to the storm that i...