Increasing numbers of refugees flowing into Poland

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Poland has accepted over 787.5 thousand refugees, Border Guard officials have informed.

Most (106.4 thousand) crossed into the country on Friday. 33.7 thousand passed border controls by 7 a.m. on Saturday – this is already 34% more than on the previous day.

Among those fleeing from the hostilities in Ukraine are Poles, as well as nationals of Uzbekistan, Belarus, India, Nigeria, Algieria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Pakistan, USA and Russia.

Deputy Interior and Administration Minister Paweł Szefernaker told the Polish Press Agency that 30 main refugee reception points opened within the week. Additional points were also organized by local authorities. He also said that 27 centres were operating with information on the assistance that was available in Poland.

Photo – Ukrainian refugees rest at the Warszawa Wschodnia (Warsaw East) train station in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK

Via Polish National Radio