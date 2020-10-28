Indications UK’s second Covid wave likely to be deadlier than its first

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Daily Telegraph has published a startling exclusive, reporting that the British government is “privately working on the assumption that the second wave of coronavirus will be more deadly than the first, with the death toll remaining high throughout the winter.”

Internal analysis cited by the Telegraph shows that while deaths will peak at a lower level than earlier this year, they will remain at a high level “for weeks or even months”:

It is understood that the projection – provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) – has led to intense lobbying from Sir Patrick Vallance and other Government advisers for Boris Johnson to take more drastic action.

“It’s going to be worse this time, more deaths,” said one well-placed source. “That is the projection that has been put in front of the Prime Minister, and he is now being put under a lot of pressure to lock down again.”

The United Kingdom recorded a further 367 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since May 27, government data showed.

British fatalities have been rising this month and Tuesday’s total marks a similar daily figure to the 374 that was recorded on March 30, a week into a national lockdown when the country largely came to a standstill.

