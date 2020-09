Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iran has called for an end to the fighting and said it was ready to facilitate talks and a ceasefire between its two neighbours.

Iran “is closely following the military conflict between the republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia with concern,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Tehran is ready “to use all of its capacities to establish ceasefire and start talks between the two sides”, he said and called for “an immediate end to the conflict”.

Al Jazeera

