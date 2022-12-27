Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect ‘destructive role’ in protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom reflected Britain’s “destructive role” in the recent protests in the Islamic Republic.

Iran has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting the unrest by people from all walks of life in the country, one of the most sustained challenges to the country’s ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday’s announcement in Tehran of the arrest of seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: “Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.

“Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the seven, including some who held dual nationality, were arrested over anti-government protests that have rocked the country for over three months.

The British foreign ministry had said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on the reports that British-Iranian dual nationals had been arrested.

via Reuters

