Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against “the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen,” the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

“Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance… Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism,” Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mike Harrison)

