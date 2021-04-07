Ireland unable to offer UEFA guarantee on fan access

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has told UEFA that it cannot guarantee that fans will be able to attend Euro 2020 games in the Irish capital, raising the prospect of matches being moved elsewhere.

“The Football Association of Ireland, on advice and guidance from the Government, has today notified UEFA that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic it is not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June,” the FAI said in a statement.

UEFA have said they wanted guarantees on fan capacity levels and would not be holding matches at venues without supporters present.

FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said: “We have made our submission to UEFA today and now await their response once submissions from all 12 host cities have been received and considered.”

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

