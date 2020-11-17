Is Europe about to face a bird-flu outbreak?

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CDE.NEWS has been following a recent spike in reported cases of bird-flu across Europe.
Denmark has ordered 25,000 chickens to be culled after finding H5N8 bird flu on a farm, authorities said on Monday, effectively halting the country’s poultry and egg exports to countries outside the European Union for at least three months.
The cull comes after cases of bird flu have been found in wild birds in the west of the country in recent days, while a series of outbreaks have been registered across Europe in the past weeks.
The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said in a statement no cases of human contagion had been registered across Europe and Monday’s find had been reported to the EU authorities.
Earlier on Monday, Germany ordered 16,100 turkeys slaughtered after finding the same type of bird flu on a farm in northern Germany.
France has also detected a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu in the pet section of a shop in one of Corsica’s main cities, the farm ministry said on Monday, in a latest outbreak of the disease in Europe in recent weeks.