Israel: ‘all possible means on the table’ to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MUNICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that “all possible means” were on the table to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon and said the international community had to take action to stop Tehran’s proliferation of advanced weapons.

“Iran is currently holding discussions to sell advanced weapons, including UAVs and PGMs, to no less than 50 different countries,” he said, referring to combat drones and precision-guided munitions.

“When we speak of preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, we must keep all the possible means – I repeat, all possible means on the table,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference attended by officials from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

