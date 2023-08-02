Italian government plans to put more taxis on the road

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government proposed steps to improve taxi services after the country’s antitrust authority (AGCM) said it was looking into problems raised by tourists and residents of major cities.

Over the last few months, reports have multiplied of severe taxi shortages in cities, such as Rome, resulting from a long-standing failure to increase the number of licences despite surging demand.

Ministers have been spurred into action as the issue becomes pressing in a country where tourism is a mainstay of the economy and upcoming events are expected to lure more visitors than ever in the coming years.

Local councils will be allowed to grant additional taxi licences to existing permit holders, under the proposals from Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and Industry Minister Adolfo Urso.

The measures, if implemented, could increase the number of taxi drivers and allow existing licence holders to be compensated for the increased competition they are likely to face.

Additional support could also be provided for taxi drivers seeking to trade in an old vehicle for a greener electric or hybrid taxi, the ministers said. Taxi drivers are a powerful lobby in Italy.

In part through aggressive strike action, they have previously resisted local and national government attempts to increase competition.

They have managed to restrict the scope of Uber operations in the country, saying they posed a safety risk to customers.

Italy’s antitrust AGCM said several “critical issues” had emerged in Rome as well as in Milan and Naples, with problems for customers related to waiting times, acceptance of card payments and the correct use of taxi meters.

The authority has requested data on industry parameters, such the number of available licences and cars, from taxi firms and from the municipalities of the three cities in question.

Rome is expecting a surge of visitors in 2025 when Roman Catholics celebrate a Holy Year and the Italian capital is also bidding to host the Expo 2030 world fair. Milan and the mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo will stage the Winter Olympics in 2026.

