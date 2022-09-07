Italian security forces raid Mafia’s Messina Denaro’s ring and Ndrangheta Comasina clan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Carabinieri police arrested 35 people in dawn raids in the Sicilian province of Trapani on Tuesday in relation to a probe into the network that is giving cover to fugitive Cosa Nostra superboss and reputed no 1 Matteo Messina Denaro.

Messina Denaro, 60, has been on the run since 1993.

The arrested people are among a total of 70 under investigation in the probe.

They are accused of crimes including mafia association, extortion and drugs felonies.

Meanwhile, Italian police on also Tuesday arrested 13 people in an operation they said “smashed” a leading clan in the Calabria-based ‘Ndrangheta mafia.

Police said they had dismantled the Comasina Clan, led by Davide Flachi, who took over from historic ‘Ndrangheta chieftain Pepè Flachi on the latter’s death in January.

Tax police from Pavia and Milan aided by special police from Rome said they had taken apart a criminal organization dedicated to trafficking cocaine, hashish and marijuana and illegally buying goods and property.

The operation, which was co-ordinated by Milan’s anti-mafia department DDA, also led to the seizure of two companies and war-grade machine guns.

Among those arrested was a former bozer and ex-Hollywood PR man, Franco Terlizzi, who has taken part in Italy’s version of the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

He is accused of fraud over car crash insurance payouts.

Clan head Davide Flachi reportedly told terliszzi “if you’re still standing it’s thanks to me”.

One of those arrested, Antonino Chirico, reportedly described Flachi as “a giant who hits hard”.

Flachi, 43, reportedly threatened underlings with reprisals “up to your seventh generation” if they did not obey his orders.

Those arrested were charged with mafia conspiracy, drug trafficking and distribution, and extortion, among other things.

Via ANSA