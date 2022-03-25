Italians warned not to go fight in Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian nationals should not go and fight in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said, following media reports that some Italians have signed up to battle the Russian invasion.

A foreign ministry statement said such conduct “may be considered criminally relevant under current legislation,” and reiterated its advice that Italians should not enter Ukraine.

Eugenio Spina, head of the Italian police unit investigating terrorism and extremism, estimated around 20 Italians were fighting in Ukraine, some with national forces others, with pro-Russian militia.

“At the moment we do not have a sustained flow (of people), just lots of people saying they want to go,” Spina said.

Kyiv has established an “international” legion for foreigners and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has publicly urged outsiders to “fight side-by-side with Ukrainians”.

He said earlier this month that more than 16,000 foreigners had volunteered, without specifying how many had arrived.

The Italian foreign ministry said any fighter could face charges of hostile acts against a foreign state that expose Italy to war, and for recruiting or arming people to serve another nation.

Photo distributed by Ukrainian MOD