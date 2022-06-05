Italy and Germany play out 1-1 draw in Nations League opener

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany held on to their negative streak of never beating Italy in full-time after the teams played out a 1-1 draw in their Nations League opener in League A on Saturday.

It was an uneventful game until Lorenzo Pellegrini broke the deadlock for Italy in the 70th minute, but Germany quickly reacted with Joshua Kimmich scoring the equalizer just three minutes later.

Germany are yet to beat Italy in full-time with their only victory coming through penalties at the Euros 2016.

Germany continue their Nations League campaign on Tuesday against England. On the same day, Italy host Group B leaders Hungary, who defeated the Three Lions 1-0 earlier on Saturday.

Photo Italy’s Wilfried Gnonto (R) in action against Germany’s David Raum (L) during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and Germany at Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 04 June 2022. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI