Italy

Italy braces for NYE terror risk

Italy is bracing for the risk of a terrorist attack and “eye-catching” climate crisis protests in its piazze on New Year’s Eve, according to a circular from the department of public security.

“There is a higher risk of jihadi attacks amid the Gaza war while eco activsts may also seize on the occasion to stage headline-grabbing stunts,” the circular says.

The department also warned of a possible recurrence of mass sex pest incidents such as those that occurred in Milan’s Piazza Duomo two years ago, when many girls and young women were assaulted.

Via  ANSA

