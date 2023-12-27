Italy braces for NYE terror risk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy is bracing for the risk of a terrorist attack and “eye-catching” climate crisis protests in its piazze on New Year’s Eve, according to a circular from the department of public security.

“There is a higher risk of jihadi attacks amid the Gaza war while eco activsts may also seize on the occasion to stage headline-grabbing stunts,” the circular says.

The department also warned of a possible recurrence of mass sex pest incidents such as those that occurred in Milan’s Piazza Duomo two years ago, when many girls and young women were assaulted.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group