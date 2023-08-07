Italy earmarks 2.9 million euros to tackle blue crab invasion

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ROME, Aug 7 (Reuters) – Italy’s government has earmarked 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million) to tackle the spread of a particularly aggressive crab species that is threatening the country’s role as one of the world’s top producers of clams.

The “blue crab”, originating from the western Atlantic, has spread across several lagoon-like locations in Italy, preying on local shellfish, fish roe and other aquatic life, to despair of the clams aquafarm industry.

Experts say it is unclear why they are now multiplying with such speed or whether there could be a link to climate change. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida on Sunday visited the delta of the Po river valley in northern Italy, one of the most affected areas, and said the government would approve the emergency funding at a meeting later on Monday.

According to a draft seen by Reuters, the 2.9 million euros will be given to fishing cooperatives and aquafarmers who are trying to curb blue crab numbers with a large-scale fishing campaign.

Last week Emanuele Rossetti from the Fishermen’s Cooperative of the Polesine, part of the Po delta valley, told Reuters that as much as 12 (metric) tons of crabs were being caught every day, but with little impact on the crab population.

Italy is Europe’s biggest producer of clams, and the third largest in the world behind China and South Korea, according to U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization data from 2021. It is also home to “spaghetti alle vongole” (spaghetti with clams), a classic of Italian cuisine.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

