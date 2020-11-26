Italy, France call for new EU stimulus scheme for COVID-hit sectors

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy and France want to see a new European stimulus tool to support sectors most hit by the coronavirus crisis, Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday at a news conference in Rome with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.
Gualtieri also said it was necessary to strengthen economic stimulus policy on a global level and that the first G20 meeting under the Italian presidency on Feb 26-27 will focus on this issue.
Le Maire said he hoped for an agreement on reform of the European Stability Mechanism at the next Eurogroup meeting, defining a deal as “life insurance”.
Main Photo: Shop owners set up Christmas decorations during the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO